LIVE: Hankinson Oktoberfest

How do they keep enthusiasm going after 18 years and counting? It's the beer.

It may be the beer, or just the fabulous outfits, but Hankinson’s Oktoberfest is almost ready to hit the two-decade mark.

It will be officially 18 years of knoephla, hammerschlagen and oompa bands in the southern valley when Oktoberfest starts this weekend.

And to hear Beth Tiegs tell it, this year’s is bound to be another blowout celebration of all Germanic-culture goodies once again.

It kicks off with a fun run to burn off all the sausages and beer, and then things really get started.

Tiegs and her trusty team of Oktoberfest promoters made the drive from Hankinson in full German folk regalia to sit down live in-studio to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about the great new offerings at this year’s festival.

So whip out those lederhosen, tuck your dachsund under your arm and head for Hankinson — but watch this video first.