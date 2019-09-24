Park Christian School Celebrates Renovation

The project added 16,000 square feet to the school campus

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Park Christian School is celebrating its 5.5 million dollar renovation.

After a year and a half, the school now has 16,000 square feet of new construction.

That includes 11 new classrooms and commons area, and a remodel of all other classrooms.

The school president says with continued growth of their student body, a remodel like this was necessary.

The school currently has 435 students in K – 12.

They’re hoping to expand to more than 600 students.

“I feel it’s just transformational. I feel, over the last years, we’ve kind of been constrained in these small spaces. We kind of have room to finally breathe a little bit and do some creative 21st century education going on here,” said Park Christian School President Chris Nellermoe.

This was only part of the school’s 11 million dollar renovation project.

They plan on adding another gym and arts room in the future.