Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Moorhead; Suspect in Custody

The suspect is identified as 32-year-old Justin Dallas Cominghay.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing in Moorhead on Tuesday.

The Moorhead Police Department responded to the 900 block of 17 Street South at 8:57 p.m. for reports of a victim that had been stabbed.

When officers arrived on scene the suspect was still on site and was arrested for suspicion of 1st degree assault. He is identified as 32-year-old Justin Dallas Cominghay.

The stabbing victim had been transported to an area hospital by an associate and was later located by police. It was discovered that the two men knew each other.