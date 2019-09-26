Man Arrested for DUI After Speeding Past Clay County Investigator

The driver admitted to passing the investigator at 130 miles per hour.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A man was arrested after speeding past a Clay County investigator on his way to work.

The investigator was traveling to work on County Road 18 just west of Highway 19 when the driver of a black Ford Mustang passed him at a very high rate of speed.

The investigator, who was in his squad car, had difficulty catching the Mustang due to the high speed the vehicle was going. After a few miles, the driver of the Mustang slowed down and the investigator was able to get him to stop.

The driver admitted to passing the investigator at 130 miles per hour. The driver was arrested for 3rd degree DUI and careless driving.