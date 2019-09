Sodbuster is Headed to a New Location after Being Restored

The iconic statue will be placed on the new Fargo Civic Plaza

FARGO, N.D. – Sodbuster is back.

The sculpture stood at Main Avenue and Broadway in downtown Fargo for 20 years.

The 24–ft. long, 1,300 pound figure is valued at $500,000.

Sodbuster was placed in storage in 2002 because of weather damage.

Cracks had also formed as a result of train traffic.

It was restored in Ohio.