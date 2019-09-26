Yearly Event Focuses on Replanting Trees Along Red River

It also teaches students the importance of taking care of the environment

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Students were among the volunteers who took the day off to give back to nature.

They are planting thousands of trees and shrubs alongside the Red River to help sustain the river bank, build it up and help the water quality.

“We love to have students out here actively engaged, getting dirty, planting the trees, so they’re learning about the trees, they’re learning about the river, they’re learning about how to help the community. they’re team building and they can come back in ten years and see how their tree grew. It’s a great feeling,” says Christine Holland, Executive Director of River Keepers.

The organization is expecting hundreds to come and help build a more eco–friendly community through planting trees.