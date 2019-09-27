42nd Street South Closed to Southbound Traffic Starting Monday

The closure is expected to be in place up to two weeks.

FARGO, N.D.–42nd Street South will be closed to Southbound traffic between 32nd and 30th Avenues South beginning Monday, September 30.

Vehicles will be detoured to 30th Avenue South via 45th Street. Northbound traffic will remain open. One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open on 42nd Street between 19th and 30th Avenues South.

The closure is expected to be in place up to two weeks as a part of the 42nd Street South Concrete Pavement Repair project.

The City of Fargo wants to remind drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions and pay attention to signage in construction zones.