LIVE: Fargo Fantastic Film Festival

Thrills, chills and even a kids' category, new this year.

What started as a side attraction at ValleyCon years ago is now so big it needs its own, entire weekend.

The Fargo Fantastic Film Festival focuses on the cinema of the fantastic — and it’s a place to let your imagination soar.

Every genre from thrillers to horror to sci-fi to adventure and more is on offer through Saturday downtown Fargo’s Fargo Theatre, including a new-this-year kids’ film festival.

The curated selection of one hundred films features everything from local projects to international submissions. There’s something for everyone.

Event organizer Tony Tilton sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to share his recommendations for this weekend’s festival and how you can catch some of the best flicks in town.