Moorhead School District Responds To Data Breach

Thousands of schools across the country were exposed to a data breach leaking students' information from 2007 to 2016.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Current and former students and parents were sent an unexpected email within the Moorhead School District.

Hackers were able to access students’ first and last names and their date of birth.

We spoke to staff from the district who say thankfully the information leaked wasn’t critical.

“These are generic first name, last name, student number and in the case of about half of our breach date of birth with today’s social media most people post happy birthday to their son or daughter on Facebook,” Executive Director of Information Systems & Instructional Support Dan Markert said.

Markert says effected families are being directed to a credit monitoring service offered by Pearson.