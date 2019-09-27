Remains of ND Sailor Killed at Pearl Harbor Identified

MANDAN, N.D. – A sailor from Cavalier killed at Pearl Harbor will be buried at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery near Mandan.

Radioman 2nd Class Floyd Wells was killed when the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked the Navy fleet docked in Hawaii on December 7th, 1941.

His remains were recently identified. They will be flown to Hector International Airport in Fargo on Monday.

His funeral will be at the flag plaza in the center of the Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday.