Roughrider Ink and Iron Expo Bringing Tattoo Artists & Motorcycles to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. – An event that combines skill with artistry: Roughrider Ink and Iron Expo is bringing together over 60 artists from around the nation to Veterans Memorial Arena.

They’re showcasing their work and tattooing on site.

The event features over 130 custom built motorcycles and live music. You can also find plenty of food trucks, a burlesque show, bike award ceremonies and activities to do with your kids.

“It’s really just about artistry of tattoos and the artistry of bikes coming together and creating just an exciting event for all the people that come here. The artists that are involved in it and the community as a whole see something different this is a different event that nobody else does in the area, so its just a fun thing that we have every year that we can just let out our inner misfits and just hang out and see all the art,” Emily Barvels with Roughrider Ink and Iron Expo said.

They are expecting over 600 people to attend the event over the weekend.