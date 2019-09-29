Grafton Woman Killed, Man Hurt In Motorcycle Crash

tried to avoid colliding with another vehicle on Highway 18

GRAFTON, N.D. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after the motorcycle they were riding tipped over and threw both to the ground.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:20 p.m. Saturday near Grafton.

The driver, 50-year-old James Olafson of Edinburg, tried to avoid colliding with another vehicle on Highway 18.

His passenger, 43-year-old Laura Zelewski of Grafton, died after being taken to a Grafton hospital.

Authorities say neither was wearing a helmet.