Grafton Woman Killed, Man Hurt In Motorcycle Crash
GRAFTON, N.D. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after the motorcycle they were riding tipped over and threw both to the ground.
North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:20 p.m. Saturday near Grafton.
The driver, 50-year-old James Olafson of Edinburg, tried to avoid colliding with another vehicle on Highway 18.
His passenger, 43-year-old Laura Zelewski of Grafton, died after being taken to a Grafton hospital.
Authorities say neither was wearing a helmet.