Mongar’s Goal Wins High School Play of the Week

Mongar scored the go-ahead goal to beat Shanley

FARGO, N.D — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Fargo South’s Niresh Mangor.

Mangor scored the go-ahead goal against Shanley last Tuesday and had a great celebration to go along with it.

Congrats to Mangor and the Bruins for taking home this week’s win.