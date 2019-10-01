New Superhero Exhibit at Moorhead’s Hjemkomst Center

It features more than 350 supernatural-themed pieces

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Your favorite superheroes are making a stop at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

“America’s Monsters, Superheroes and Villains: Our Culture at Play” is the newest exhibit at the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County.

Each display section is intended to explore a different time period in American history.

The exhibit features more than 350 supernatural–themed pieces, including toy figures and posters from the past 60 years.

“They’re all here at the Hjemkomst Center to be “ooh–ed” and “awe–ed” over. If you want to see old toys and new toys, extremely rare toys and modern and popular toys, this is the place to come to have your wildest fantasies come true,” said master collector David Barnhill.

You can see the exhibit through January.

Those attending are encouraged to rock their favorite superhero gear.