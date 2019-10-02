High Speed Pursuit In Northwood Hits Speeds of 100 Miles Per Hour

TRAILL CO., N.D. — A Northwood, North Dakota man was arrested after running from authorities at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

The high-speed pursuit involving Dustin Gebhardt started just after midnight in Northwood.

The police chief says his department got help from deputies from Grand Forks and Traill counties.

The chase ended in Traill County a few miles northwest of Mayville.

Gebhardt was arrested for fleeing, reckless endangerment, driving under suspension and multiple drug offenses.