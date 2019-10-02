Interior Secretary Hears From North Dakota Landowners

He was the guest at a roundtable hosted by Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven

HOPE, N.D. — North Dakota landowners are voicing their concerns about the government’s handling of private property rights.

They shared their concerns with Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

He was the guest at a roundtable hosted by Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven.

Bernhardt also visited the property of Mike Johansen, a North Dakota landowner.

He says he has been intimidated and criminally charged by Fish and Wildlife Service for Waterfowl Production Area easement infractions.

Cramer wants to establish an appeals process for landowners who disagree with the action.