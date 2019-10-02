Rising Red River Causes Pedestrian And Elm Street Closures

Fargo Park District has raised the pedestrian bridge at Lindenwood Park

FARGO, N.D. — Recent heavy rains in the southern Red River basin is causing the river to rise resulting in minor flooding.

Fargo Park District has raised the pedestrian bridge at Lindenwood Park and the floating bridge at Dike East.

The low spot on Elm Street in North Fargo is requiring another closure with rising water.

The National Weather Service says the Red in Fargo should top off a foot over flood stage, at 18.5 feet on Thursday and begin to recede by Friday.