From Moorhead To Broadway: Former Spud To Star In “To Kill A Mockingbird”

Nina Grollman Had Sights Set On Stardom Years Before Hitting The Broadway Stage

A Moorhead native is taking on one of the most iconic roles in modern American literature.

Oh, and she’s doing it under the bright lights of Broadway.

Nina Grollman will play Scout in Aaron Sorkin’s re-imagining of To Kill a Mockingbird.

She takes over early next month.

The play isn’t a straight re-telling of Harper Lee’s story.

It’s an adult-aged Scout looking back through her childhood memories to figure out what really happened during the events in the book.

Grollman debuted in 2018 on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh, starring Denzel Washington, according the Playbill.

She graduated from Moorhead High School in 2013.

In Mockingbird, Ed Harris will take over as Atticus Finch.

He replaces Tony nominee Jeff Daniels.

Nina has come a long way from her start here in the Valley.

We actually interviewed her on KVRR way back in August 2006.

She was a student at the Fargo Film Camp where kids wrote, produced and starred in their own movies.

Even back then, she had her sights on the stardom. You can see the interview clip above.

She said at the time, “I’ve been acting. I’ve been on stage a lot but I haven’t really been on cam making a movie or anything, so it’s a really good experience and I’m really happy that I did this.”

Plenty of people here in the valley are really happy for Nina today, including over at Moorhead High School.

As a freshman, she was a Lostboy in Peter Pan and she took us to many “Neverlands” as the Acid Queen in Tommy, Eve in Children of Eden, and Olive in Putnam. Now she’s Broadway’s Scout, truly proving “a dream is a wish your heart makes”. Our hearts are SO full of pride for Nina! pic.twitter.com/uPouv8XVDZ — MHS Theater (@MoorheadTheater) October 3, 2019

Nina Grollman has given so much time and talent to this program as a captain, champion, mentor, and coach. We applaud her talent and pray to emulate her humility and grace. What a role! What an artist! pic.twitter.com/cKluS93kWi — Spud Speech & Debate (@spudspeech) October 3, 2019

Click here to read more about the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird.