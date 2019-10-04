Protesters rally against Trump Impeachment Inquiry at Rep. Peterson’s Office

Former Lieutenant Governor and Congressional Candidate Michelle Fischbach, who's running against Peterson, says people in the district want their conservative views to be shown at capitol hill.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Protestors from across the valley are at Representative Collin Peterson’s Detroit Lakes Office, where they are rallying against the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

“We need to make sure he goes to Washington and support what Minnesotans in the 7th district want to see, and that is and see the baseless inquiry stop,” Congressional Candidate Michelle Fishbach said.

Congressman Peterson already said he’s against an impeachment inquiry saying, quote, “it will be a failed process that will end up even further dividing our country.”

Fischbach says she expects Peterson to do more for farmers.

“The USMCA needs to be passed, and Congressman Peterson could help in that and passing that would help western Minnesota farmers right now,” Fishbach said.

Peterson, the House Agriculture Committee Chairman, has been vocal in his support of the USMCA.

I n a statement he says instead of impeachment, Congress needs to work together to pass the bill.

Some protestors feel Peterson is not representing them.

“Well, he ignores us for one thing ya know he says he’s a congressman of the people well he ignores us, and we are a part of the people,” Detroit Lakes resident Gary Coson said.

They also feels like he doesn’t spend enough time with voters.

“He doesn’t show up here today, he rarely shows up to the district, and when he does he rarely answers the questions that people have,”Waseca resident Tom Marthaler said.

They also worry about his consistency on policy issues within the district.

“It’s less than a specific policy, then it is the fact that he tries to have it two ways we hear one thing out here in Minnesota, and when he goes back home to Washington, he goes back home he does something different,” Marthaler said.

We reached to Peterson’s office, but it didn’t comment on the rally.

However, the Congressman says his position hasn’t changed on impeachment.

Protestors say they hope their voices are heard but that the only change will come at the ballot boxes in November.