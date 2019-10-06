Community Supports Local Woman’s Battle With Cancer

Dr. Kate Schulz was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma

FARGO, N.D. — Dozens of people across the Fargo–Moorhead area are coming together to support a local family through a silent auction.

Dr. Kate Schulz of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center in Fargo lost her son in April due to pregnancy complications.

A few months after, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Now, coworkers, family, friends and even strangers are at the Red River Zoo supporting her fight against cancer.

“Dr. Kate is a wonderful individual. She is strong, compassionate, caring. She does tons for our clinic. She’s just a great person all around,” said her colleague Laressa Mattson.

The “Kick it with Kate” benefit included a range of auction items like wine, jewelry, toys and meats.

The fundraiser is a collaboration with Lend A Hand Up.

You can donate to the Schulz family through this link: Kate Schulz fundraiser.