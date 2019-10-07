Benefit Planned For Man Who Started Cancer Fundraiser As He Battles Cancer Himself

Bruce Van Den Einde was diagnosed earlier this year with throat and tongue cancer

HARWOOD, N.D. — The man behind the “Cowboy Up Ride Against Cancer” fundraiser is himself in a cancer battle.

He has undergone surgery, chemotherapy and radiation and has been out of work for many months.

Bruce and his wife Carol started the Cowboy Up Ride Against Cancer which is held each year in McLeod, North Dakota.

In 2016, they teamed with friend Scott Olerud for “Cowboy Up Journey for the Cure” where people rode horses across North Dakota to raise money for the fight against cancer.

A benefit dinner and silent auction is being held on Saturday, October 26th from 2-8 at the Harwood Community Center.

You can also visit the Lend A Hand Up program online to make a donation in Bruce’s name.

They are matching up to $5,000 of donations.