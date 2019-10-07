Fargo Police Want To Talk To Person With Knowledge of Woman’s Death

The Remains of Brenda Kartes Were Found In August Along The River At Riverside Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police investigators believe a person has specific knowledge about events leading up to the death of Brenda Kartes.

They believe the person has shared specific details of Brenda’s death with others.

She was reported missing after leaving Centre Inc., a Fargo transitional living facility, on July 12th, 2018.

Her remains were found in August of this year along the river at Riverside Cemetery.

Police say there may be other individuals with knowledge of Brenda’s last hours alive.

You can remain anonymous by contacting the tip line.

Tip Line 701.241.5777

Text a Tip 701.730.8888

Call Investigations 701.241.1405