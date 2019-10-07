LIVE: Autism at Halloween

For people on the spectrum, Halloween can be a lot scarier than for the rest of us.

Halloween is a fun time for a lot of kids and adults, but for people on the autism spectrum, Halloween can sometimes be a struggle.

Costume and makeup textures can be distracting, irritating or too stimulating.

Meeting strangers trick or treating door to door can be overwhelming.

And pets, especially big dogs who want to come to the door to greet them, can be too frightening for some kids.

Mary Lou Dahms and Mali Le Meier from the Red River Valley Autism Network sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to share some tips about how parents of autism-spectrum kids can make Halloween a little less tricky for their children.

And even if you have a neurotypical child, there are still things you can do.

If trick or treaters come to the door and don’t speak, be aware some children on the spectrum won’t, nor will they make eye contact.

Some children may instead hand you a card identifying themselves as autistic, to thank you for the treats.

Autism spectrum kids can often especially enjoy unusual textures and toys like glow sticks or squishy balls, so those can be a special treat beyond the usual candy.

For more on how to make the Halloween experience more welcoming for the people in your classroom, sports team, or neighborhood who are on the spectrum, check out the link below.

For more information:

https://rrvan.net/