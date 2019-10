Police Want To Find Person Pointing Laser At Aircraft In Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Someone pointed a laser at a medical helicopter Sunday night in Devils Lake.

Police say it is just the latest in a series of such reports.

Interfering with a flight is a federal crime.

Police say anyone providing information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a reward through Devils Lake Crimestoppers.

Tips may be given anonymously.