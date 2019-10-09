Cass County Commission Remembers Vern Bennett

For one of the few times in the past 15 years, there was a missing voice at the Cass County Commissioners Board.

FARGO, N.D. — “He was very intelligent, and he a great sense of humor; he was always well read and well prepared for these meetings,” Cass County Commissioner Mary Scherling.

Cass County Commissioner Vern Bennett, who passed away a week ago, was remembered for his service to not only the board but also in the community.

“He had a wealth of knowledge and background and historical knowledge in the Commission he was a great person to visit with about issues that had transpired in the past as well,” Commissioner Sherling said.

That knowledge dates back to 1971 when Bennett served as the Superintendent of the Fargo Public School system.

While he superintendent Vern started Woodrow Wilson Alternative School, helped create the Trollwood Performing Arts School, and was honored with the naming of the Bennett Elementary School.

After retiring in 1999, he got back into public service in 2004 as a Cass County Commissioner and served until his death.

“This kind of Commission is more than just a couple of meetings a month. It takes several hours a week to be engaged in this, and I think people lose a sense of that,” Commissioner Sherling said.

Bennett’s now vacant seat on the commission raises the question of who will replace the man that helps oversee over the 150 thousand people in the county?

The commission voted to allow residents to apply to fill his seat until October 21st.

“I’m looking forward to someone with the voters support, that’s why I’m supportive of a former being engaged in the process,” Commissioner Sherling said.

The person appointed would fill the rest of Bennett’s term and have the option of running for re–election on November 3rd, 2020.

“Just his warmth and his thoughtful preparation for every meeting and his contribution will be sorely missed,” Commissioner Sherling said.

The final selection process will take place in a public meeting at the Courthouse on October 30th.