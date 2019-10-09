Ghoul Morning: North Dakota Named Most Haunted State In U.S.

Survey Studied Tweets To Determine Most Instances Of Ghosts And Hauntings

We have the perfect story if you want to have a ghoul morning in our region.

A new survey calls North Dakota the most haunted state in the country.

The folks at Brandwatch based their research on five thousand tweets they studied in 2017 and 2018.

The results are based on the number of ghost sightings or claims that a house or school or what have you is haunted.

Then they averaged the data out based on the state’s population.

The survey says women are more likely to talk about hauntings, while men are more likely to talk about seeing a ghost.

Or the scariest part of the survey, they fact that the research only consisted of five thousand tweets.

But let us know if you’ve seen any ghosts or been haunted anywhere in the state.

Click here to read the survey.