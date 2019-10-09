Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase in Jamestown Postponed Due To Weather

moved to November 15 and 16 at the Jamestown Civic Center

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The expected bad weather is impacting the Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase in Jamestown.

It was scheduled for this weekend but is being moved to November 15 and 16 at the Jamestown Civic Center.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he regrets the event will not take place this weekend but safety comes first.

Two Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcases are scheduled for our area in November:

Grand Forks: Alerus Center, Nov. 1-3

Fargo: Scheels Arena, Nov. 22-24