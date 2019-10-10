Man Pretends To Sell Gaming System, Robs People In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Several people were robbed in Moorhead by a man they believed was selling a gaming system.

Police say 34-year-old John Sargent of Moorhead pulled out a knife and took their money.

The victims ran and were not hurt.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue South.

Police say Sargent was found in the area a short time later and arrested for first degree aggravated robbery.