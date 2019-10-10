Small Plane Headed For Oakes, North Dakota Fails To Land

The pilot was the only person on board when the plane left from Aberdeen, South Dakota

OAKES, N.D. — A single-engine plane heading for Oakes, North Dakota last night around 10:30 never arrived.

Authorities were notified by family members after the plane failed to land.

Authorities say the weather has been hampering a ground search for the plane.

Civil Air Patrol plans to conduct an aerial search after conditions improve.