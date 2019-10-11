42 Passengers Rescued from Blizzard after Bus Slides Off I-94

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser said there were no injuries but the passengers were stuck on the bus for several hours.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Jefferson Lines bus with 42 passengers on board slid off icy I-94, pushed by high winds Friday morning and got stuck in the snow near Medina, North Dakota.

Kaiser says the bus was pulled from the ditch but transmission problems stalled the bus and it was parked on a nearby interstate exit ramp.

Kaiser says a school bus company from Jamestown was sent to the scene to pick up the stranded passengers and took them to a Jamestown hotel.

Kaiser says road conditions have been deteriorating throughout the morning creating zero visibility. Conditions were so bad, plows were taken off the highways earlier in the morning.