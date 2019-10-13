Air Search To Resume For Missing Single-Engine Plane

The blue and white Cessna went missing Thursday between Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Oakes, North Dakota

OAKES, N.D. — Air Force helicopters brought in to help search for a missing plane and its pilot are scheduled to resume operations.

Aerial crews including the North Dakota and South Dakota wings of the Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Air Force were grounded by bad weather on Saturday.

The blue and white single-engine Cessna went missing Thursday between Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Oakes, North Dakota.

The plane never arrived in Oakes.

Brown County Emergency Management officials say ground crews have been searching since Thursday, even though the snowstorm.