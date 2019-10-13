Minnesota Vikings Crush Former Bison QB’s Eagles At U.S. Bank Stadium

final score of 38-20

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a big day for both Vikings and Bison fans alike as former NDSU quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles were in Minneapolis to take on the Vikings.

This is the first time the eagles have played at U.S. Bank Stadium since the won the Superbowl there in 2018.

Although, Wentz of course was injured in that one, so this will mark the first time ever that he has played at the NFL stadium closest to his hometown.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz made his homecoming to Minnesota and the Dakotas and did about all he could do offensively.

Wentz threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns, however, it was a slow start trailing 24-10 at half time that ultimately handed Philly it’s third loss of the season by a final score of 38-20.

Wentz said, “Offensively, slow start. It’s a good defense, tough play to play against. Getting down early makes it tough so a lot of things, we got to come out and execute better, we got to stay on the field, maintain drives and that is football. Slow start and we’re down and we got to make some plays and we do but we just didn’t make enough.

Offensively we didn’t make enough. Like I said we got to stay on the field better, we got to put ourselves in better situations and just execute at a higher level.”