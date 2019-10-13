Three Junked Vehicles Found on Fire Near Wahpeton

The Dwight Fire Department was called to Berger's Body and Glass on Saturday night

WAHPETON, N.D. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three junked vehicles that went up in flames over the weekend.

The Dwight Fire Department was called to Berger’s Body and Glass west of Wahpeton on Saturday night.

The crew found three cars on fire but was able to put out the fire within minutes.

No one was injured. All three vehicles are a total loss.