Tips For Healthy Halloween Eating

FARGO, N.D. – ‘Tis the season for loads of candy but Sanford Health has some tips for staying healthy this Halloween.

Dietitians say that it’s difficult to prevent kids from getting their hands on too much candy during the holiday. They say it’s important to teach them healthy eating habits. They include only letting children eat candy after meals or as a dessert, eating candy in moderation, and teaching children when to realize they are too full to continue eating.

“Building healthy relationships with food is such an important thing for kids and families. During these holiday times we need to kind of make sure that our child isn’t overeating on anything, whether that’s candy, and if they are feeling full that they should just stop,” Sanford Health Clinical Dietitian Tricia Rau said.

Dietitians also recommend parents look at the Teal Pumpkin Project for children with food allergies and diabetes.