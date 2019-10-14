WHIP+ Program Could Help Producers Dealing With Weather-Related Losses

Counties with a presidential or secretarial disaster declaration are automatically eligible

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Producers impacted by the early blizzard could be getting some help under what’s called the WHIP+ program.

Legislation passed in May included more than $3 billion for USDA to cover crop losses stemming from 2018 and 2019 disasters.

Coverage for losses due to excessive moisture and snowfall are covered under what’s called the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus.

Impacted farmers should contact their Farm Service Agency county office for additional details.