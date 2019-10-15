Blaze Pizza is Making Pies for a Good Cause

A portion of evening sales go towards St. Jude Children's Hospital

FARGO, N.D. — Blaze is teaming up with NDSU’s Tri Delta fraternity to donate part of the evenings sales to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Twenty percent of the night’s sales will be donated to St. Jude’s, and for the pizza shop, fundraisers like this are just one way to help give back to the community.

“We usually do a lot of fundraisers, we like to help out our community as much as we can. We like to get everybody in here, let’s help out the cause, eat some great food,” says Blaze manager Ashley Espinoza.

If you can’t make it tonight but are still interested in donating to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, you can find a link here