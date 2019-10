U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Increases Releases Baldhill Dam

The extra water could flood low lying areas and roads

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Minor flooding is expected along the Sheyenne River downstream of Baldhill Dam near Valley City.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is increasing releases from the dam following the snowstorm.

They are encouraging lakeshore property owners on Lake Ashtabula to take necessary precautions to protect their property.

The extra water could flood low lying areas and roads.