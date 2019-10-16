Man Who Died In Fargo Storage Unit This Summer Likely Impaired

Jonathan Liles was apparently living in the unit when an open flame set paper on fire

FARGO, N.D. — A man who died in a storage unit fire this past summer was asleep and likely impaired by drugs or alcohol.

A just released incident report says firefighters arrived at the north Fargo unit and were only able to raise the door about a foot.

They moved several bikes inside and found the body of 58-year-old Jonathan Liles.

He died of smoke inhalation. Amphetamine also was found in his blood.

Liles was apparently living in the unit when an open flame set paper on fire.

The fire was ruled unintentional.