Victims In Tuesday Crash With Semi In Polk County Identified

The driver of the semi was not hurt

POLK CO., Minn. — Authorities have identified the two people killed in a crash with a semi Tuesday in Polk County.

They say 36-year-old Jacob Anderson of Fertile failed to yield at an intersection on Country Road 46.

Anderson and his passenger, 33-year-old Alison Reierson of Winger, were pronounced dead at the scene in the noon hour.

