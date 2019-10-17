PET CONNECTION: Meet Tutti

Tutti Has A Whole Lot Of Energy

We’ve got a live one this week!

Tutti joins us from C.A.A.R.E.

She’s a 16-year-old Cockatoo. She’s actually a mix between a Moluccan and Umbrella Cockatoo.

That means she has gorgeous orange and yellow streaks in her feathers near her head.

Tutti has energy! She love to sing and dance, and is pretty verbal.

She loves to cuddle. You see that when she snuggles up next to Carrie.

But you should limit the snuggling. Cockatoos can be overstimulated.

She does need a couple hours of attention every day.

She’s good with almost anyone, from a single person to a family with kids.

She is loud though. A house is the best place for her.

If she’s the bird for you, check her out on C.A.A.R.E.’s website by clicking here.