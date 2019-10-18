LIVE: Scout Me In: Cub Scouts Looking For New Members

Cub Scout Sign-Up Meetings Around The Region Next Week

Does your kid want to be a Cub Scout?

You can help them get started on earning those merit badges next week.

The Northern Lights Council for the Boy Scouts of America is hosting a bunch of sign-up meeting around the region.

That includes one in Fargo Monday evening, October 21st.

District Director Megan Wiesneski says the Scouts helps kids become their best possible selves.

And since Cub Scouts started letting girls join early last year, it’s something the whole family can be a part of.

She says, “We’re just having lots of fun with that. We’re seeing families being able to have their son or their daughter, or niece or nephew, granddaughter, grandson in the same Cub Scout pack. And we’re seeing the Cub Scout packs grow. We’re seeing more volunteers.”

The Fargo meeting is from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Jon L. Wanzek Center for Scouting at 4200 19th Ave. S, Fargo.

Click here for into about sign-up meetings across the region.