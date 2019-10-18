LIVE: ValleyCon 2019

Looking for fellow Halloween-heads? Here's where you can find them.

If you’re looking to get in on the biggest pop culture event of the past 45 years in the Fargo metro area – you’d better head on over to ValleyCon.

The region’s chief cosplayers, comic book lovers, sci-fi nerds and movie mavens are all converging there this weekend.

The convention offers events that are both family-friendly and adult-only, including costume contests, makeup and prosthetic workshops, DC and Marvel comic book artists, and more.

One of the most popular guests is Butch Patrick, whom you may have seen from his child star days on television playing Eddie Munster.

The Morning Show’s Emily Welker caught up with Patrick live as last-minute preps for the convention were going on to talk about why it’s just not Halloween without “The First Family of Fright,” and why it’s the show’s sweetness, not its spookiness, that’s really helped it stand the test of time.

ValleyCon also features appearances by Victoria price, screenwriter of Tim Burton “Edward Scissorhands, ” starring Johnny Depp.

She’s also the daughter of late horror legend Vincent Price, and has a new book out about her dad.

ValleyCon 45

Oct. 18-20 2019

Ramada Fargo

http://valleycon.com