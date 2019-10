Police Investigate Discovery of Body in Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–Police are investigating the discovery of a body near a Fargo hospital.

Authorities say the body was found Thursday evening between a fence and Dike East park in a low spot filled with water.

First responders used generator-powered pumps to remove water and gain access to the body near Prairie St. John’s Hospital.

No other details were released.