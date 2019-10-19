West Fargo Visited By Food Network Star

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Clanging pots and pans, freshly cooked food and a visit from a famous Food Network star with connections to the valley.

Star of “Girl Meets Farm” Molly Yeh made a stop in Fargo for the winners of the “Our Family” contest.

Thirty people in attendance got to meet Molly, learn some new tricks from a live demonstration and a copy of her cookbook

The whole event was put on by the “Our Family” brand celebrating it’s 115th year in business.

One of Molly’s youngest fans couldn’t contain her excitement when asking the Food Network Star a certain question.

“”Ummm because she has a tv show.” “What is the biggest cake she has ever made?” 10 Year-Old Riley Dieisen said.

Riley got her chance to cook with Molly and people who also got to attend say they had a fantastic time at the showcase and that got to learn from a celebrity chef in person.