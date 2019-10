Sheyenne Football’s Angeles Wins High School Play of the Week

Mustangs Running Back Takes Home Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is Sheyenne’s Coby Angeles.

Angeles took home 61 percent of the votes on Twitter and every vote online making it look easy on the touchdown run shedding two defenders.

Congrats to Angeles and the Mustangs for taking home this week’s win.