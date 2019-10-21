Two Perkins Locations Suddenly Close In Jamestown And Detroit Lakes

People looking for a hearty meal in Jamestown Sunday were met with a “closed” sign at Perkins.

The sign thanked customers for their loyalty and patronage over the years.

The Perkins in Detroit Lakes also closed on Sunday with a note on the door.

The chain has been purchased by Huddle House for $51.5 Million but the brand will live on.

Perkins intends to continue to grow and develop in select markets.

The restaurant & bakery chain was founded in 1958.