Representatives From North Dakota & South Dakota Make Friendly Wager On Dakota Marker Game

NDSU vs SDSU Saturday Afternoon At 2

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R) North Dakota & Rep. Dusty Johnson (R) South Dakota

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong and South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson make a friendly wager over Saturday’s Dakota Marker game between NDSU and SDSU.

“And what we’ve decided is the losing congressman will have to keep the winning congressman’s football helmet on their desk for a week,” said Armstrong.

“And we want to make sure there is a public shaming component to this so the losing congressman will have to wear the opposing team’s helmet just for a little while, for a social video too,” said Johnson.

ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from Brookings, South Dakota before the matchup which begins at 2 on Saturday afternoon.