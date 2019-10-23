Fargo North and South Meet in Annual Dig Pink Game

This is the 11th year of the Dig Pink volleyball match

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a rivalry that comes together once a year for a good cause.

Both teams wear special pink jerseys for the matches, and one hundred percent of the proceeds go to a breast cancer research foundation.

Fargo North won the varsity matchup last year, but for the teams it’s more than a game.

“We work together and all the proceeds this year go to the Side-Out Foundation which benefits breast cancer patients, in particular those in stage four breast cancer and clinical trials,” says event planner Robyn Krause.

Last year the event raised nearly two thousand dollars.