Nichole’s Halloween Baking Series: Ghost Ganache Layer Cake

Dark, delicious and surprisingly do-able. We break it down into steps for you.

It’s the second in our series with one of the region’s most renowned bakers.

Nichole Hensen, the owner for Fargo-based Nichole’s Fine Pastry, has been creating and selling some of the Upper Midwest’s most sought-after desserts for 16 years now.

She teamed up with Ghoul Morning to show us step-by-step demonstrations of how you can make homemade versions of her Halloween treats for Halloween parties at home, at the office, at school, and even some extra-lucky trick-or-treaters.

This time, we’re doing her Ghost Ganache Layer Cake in two steps.

First, the deep, dark, chocolate cake itself.

Next week, the darling meringue ghosts that give the cake its visual punch.

Check out the video with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to see how you can put it all together, yourself.