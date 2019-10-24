Crookston Police Department Reports 16 Burglaries Since October 1st

CROOKSTON, Minn.–The Crookston Police Department has received 16 reports of burglaries and thefts from vehicles, sheds, garages and two homes since the beginning of October.

The locations of the burglaries have occurred in the northeast part of town, the south end Campbell Road area, Woods Addition, Memorial Drive and Jerome’s Addition.

In some instances, doors were locked, but unlocked in others. The items taken include power tools, electronics, gasoline, money and other miscellaneous items.

It is not clear whether the burglaries are related, but the police department is urging people to lock doors and windows, and to remove valuable items from vehicles.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the Crookston Police Department at 281-3111.